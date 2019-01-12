Listen Live Sports

UC Irvine smothers CSU Fullerton, 63-46

January 12, 2019 11:52 pm
 
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in just 14 minutes and Tommy Rutherford scored 10 to help UC Irvine beat CSU Fullerton 63-46 on Saturday night for its third consecutive win.

Jonathan Galloway had 11 rebounds and two blocks for UCI (14-4, 2-0 Big West).

The Anteaters never trailed and used a 19-2 run to open a 23-point lead with two minutes left in the first half. Fullerton was scoreless for the final six minutes, 58 seconds of that stretch and the final score was as close as it got from there.

The Titans set season lows for points, field-goal percentage (31.5), 3-pointers made (zero), 3-point field-goal percentage and assists (three) while tying their season low with three steals. They made 5 of 27 from the field and scored just 12 points in the first half.

Fullerton has lost three in a row and seven of its last eight.

