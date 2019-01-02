Listen Live Sports

UC Santa Barbara routs Bethesda College 109-47

January 2, 2019 11:55 pm
 
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Jay Nagle came off the bench and made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead UC Santa Barbara in a 109-47 rout of NCCAA-member Bethesda on Wednesday night.

UC Santa Barbara (11-3) has won five of its last six games and improved to 7-0 at home. The Gauchos open Big West Conference play hosting Cal Poly next Wednesday.

Ami Lakoju had 16 points and 11 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara. Amadou Sow added 14 points and Ar’Mond Davis 10.

Sekou Toure added another 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Gauchos, and reserve Robinson Idehen chipped in with 11 points.

Joante Avery scored 11 points to lead Bethesda.

UC Santa Barbara shot 56 percent from floor, but just 1 of 11 from 3-point range for a 44-19 halftime lead.

