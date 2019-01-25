Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UCLA women beat No. 16 Arizona St 61-59 on Dean’s 3-pointer

January 25, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Japreece Dean made a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left to lift UCLA past No. 16 Arizona State 61-59 on Friday.

Lauryn Miller scored 17 points for the Bruins (10-9, 3-4 Pac-12). Dean finished with 14 points. Michaela Onyenwere had 11 and Lajahna Drummer added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Courtney Ekmark led the Sun Devils (13-6, 4-4) with 14 points. Reili Richardson’s layup gave them a 59-58 lead with 36 seconds left. She finished with 12 points.

Arizona State led 31-26 at halftime, but the Bruins scored nine of the first 11 points in the second to take a 35-33 lead. The Sun Devils were outrebounded 40-37 and made just six of 11 free throws.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.