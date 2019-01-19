Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UConn athletic director won’t rule out cutting some sports

January 19, 2019 1:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn Athletic Director David Benedict says the school has not ruled out eliminating some sports to close a more than $40 million gap in its athletic budget.

Benedict, speaking prior to Saturday’s men’s basketball game with Tulane, says there remains a strong belief that UConn has become a nationally renowned university in part because of its success in athletics.

But he says the athletic division must examine how it is structured. He says UConn will look at all opportunities to increase revenue and cut expenses before considering cutting a sport.

He says a new media rights contract for the American Athletic Conference could help the school “make a dent” in the budget gap.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Benedict also says he believes Friday’s announced self-imposed sanctions on the basketball program, which include a loss of a scholarship next season, are an appropriate response to NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy