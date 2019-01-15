Listen Live Sports

UEFA charges Chelsea for anti-Semitic chants by fans

January 15, 2019 3:57 am
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Chelsea for anti-Semitic chants by fans at a Europa League game last month.

Chelsea described the chants, directed at London rival Tottenham, as “abhorrent” hours after the 2-2 draw at Hungarian club Vidi.

Lacking enough evidence from officials at the game, UEFA appointed a disciplinary inspector to investigate the incident.

UEFA says “disciplinary proceedings have been instigated” and a charge of “racist behavior” will be judged on Feb. 28.

Chelsea next plays Europa League games on Feb. 14 and 21 against Malmo.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

