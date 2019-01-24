Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UIC opens homestand with 79-67 win over Detroit Mercy

January 24, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Blount scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and UIC opened a season-long four-game homestand by cruising past Detroit Mercy, 79-67 in a Horizon League battle on Thursday night.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Flames.

The last time UIC played at home it knocked down 17 3-pointers in a 73-56 win over Cleveland State, and this game promised to be more of the same.

Freshman Antoine Davis, the NCAA leader in 3-pointers, knocked down 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 28 points for Detroit Mercy (8-12, 5-3). Tarkus Ferguson, seventh in the nation with 71 3s, finished 0-7 from distance and scored just six points for the Flames.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

UIC (10-11, 4-4) built a 41-22 lead at intermission and cruised. The Flames shot 26 of 54 from the field (48.1 percent), including 7 of 24 from long range.

The Titans were 10 of 24 from distance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.