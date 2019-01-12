Listen Live Sports

UIC ties record with 17 3s in 73-56 win over Cleveland St

January 12, 2019 6:23 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson scored 18 points with six 3-pointers, seven rebounds and six assists and Illinois-Chicago pulled away in the second half to beat Cleveland State 73-56 Saturday.

The Flames tied a school record with 17 made 3s in 38 attempts; 44.7 percent. Their 3-point percentage eclipsed their overall shooting from the field — 26 of 63 (41.3) — and their 33.3 percent foul shooting (4 of 12). UIC (9-9, 3-2 Horizon League) first set the record on Feb. 8, 1996, against Northern Illinois University.

The Flames led 33-26 at halftime and outscored Cleveland State 29-16 in the first 10 minutes after the break.

Marcus Ottey scored 15 with five assists for the Flames, Jamie Ahale 12 and Jordan Blount 11 with eight rebounds.

Tyree Appleby led the Vikings (5-14, 0-6) with 23 points and Stefan Kenic scored 10.

