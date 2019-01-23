Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
UMass Lowell rallies late to edge Binghamton 85-79

January 23, 2019 10:58 pm
 
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Lutete had 29 points as UMass Lowell rallied late in the second half to edge Binghamton 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Josh Gantz added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the River Hawks (12-9, 4-2 America East Conference), who have won four straight. Obadiah Noel added another 16 points with nine rebounds and Alex Rivera had 13 points.

UMass Lowell trailed 44-39 at halftime and 57-43 early in the second half when Lutete drained three-consecutive 3-pointers and Rivera added a fourth to help close to 66-59 with 8:49 to go. Later, Noel scored 10 points of a 12-4 run that pushed the River Hawks into a 78-75 lead with 2:31 left and they held on for the win.

Sam Sessoms scored a season-high 32 points for the Bearcats (5-15, 1-4), who have lost the last four. Caleb Stewart added a career-high 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

