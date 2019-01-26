UMBC beats New Hampshire 59-51 for 4th straight win

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — K.J. Jackson scored 21 points, Joe Sherburne added 14 and UMBC defeated New Hampshire 59-51 on Saturday for the Retrievers fourth straight win.

Josh Hopkins’ 3-pointer with 5:47 left gave the Wildcats their last lead at 47-46. Sherburne responded with a jump shot and R.J. Eytle-Rock buried a 3-pointer and UMBC (13-9, 5-2 America East) finished with a 13-4 run to close out the game. The Wildcats (3-16, 1-5) shot 2 of 6 from the field and missed two foul shots after their last lead.

Each team made 22 shots from the field — New Hampshire in 53 attempts (41.5 percent) and UMBC in 51 (43.1 percent). The difference came down to free throws as UMBC made 9 of 11 but the Wildcats made just four trips to the stripe and missed all four.

Elijah Jordan led New Hampshire with 10 points.

