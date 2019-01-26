Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UMBC beats New Hampshire 59-51 for 4th straight win

January 26, 2019 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — K.J. Jackson scored 21 points, Joe Sherburne added 14 and UMBC defeated New Hampshire 59-51 on Saturday for the Retrievers fourth straight win.

Josh Hopkins’ 3-pointer with 5:47 left gave the Wildcats their last lead at 47-46. Sherburne responded with a jump shot and R.J. Eytle-Rock buried a 3-pointer and UMBC (13-9, 5-2 America East) finished with a 13-4 run to close out the game. The Wildcats (3-16, 1-5) shot 2 of 6 from the field and missed two foul shots after their last lead.

Each team made 22 shots from the field — New Hampshire in 53 attempts (41.5 percent) and UMBC in 51 (43.1 percent). The difference came down to free throws as UMBC made 9 of 11 but the Wildcats made just four trips to the stripe and missed all four.

Elijah Jordan led New Hampshire with 10 points.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.