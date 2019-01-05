UMBC comes back to beat Maine in America East opener

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath scored 13 points, Daniel Akin added 12 with eight rebounds and UMBC came back from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Maine 61-52 in an American East opener on Saturday.

UMBC (9-7), opening defense of its conference title, scored the final eight points as the Black Bears went scoreless over the final 5:45.

The Retrievers trailed 37-24 with 17½ minutes left before going on a 22-6 run that included three 3-pointers by Arkel Lamar for his nine points and six Maine turnovers to lead 46-43 with 10:20 remaining. Andrew Fleming scored five straight Maine points to briefly retake the lead before a Horvath 3-pointer and dunk put the Retrievers up for good.

During UMBC’s game-ending run, Akin scored five straight points coming on two layups and a free throw after Fleming was called for a flagrant-one foul for knocking Akin down after a basket.

Advertisement

Fleming finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Maine (2-14), which has lost five straight games and nine in a row to UMBC.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.