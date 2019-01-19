UNCG beats ETSU 75-68 in battle of 16-win teams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Francis Alonso and Angelo Allegri each scored 15 points as the pair combined for eight 3-pointers and UNC Greensboro beat East Tennessee State 75-68 on Saturday.

The game featured two of the 11 teams in the nation with at least 16 wins. UNCG (17-3, 6-1 Southern) extended its road record to 8-2 and East Tennessee State (16-5, 6-2) lost its first home game in 11 tries.

Allegri was 5 of 6 from 3-point range for a career-high in points and Alonso hit 3 of 8 as UNCG was 11 of 22.

Kyrin Galloway scored 14 points for UNCG and James Dickey had 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Dickey needed just three blocks to surpass former teammate RJ White (142) for third most in program history.

Tray Boyd III scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and Jeromy Rodriguez had 16 points and 14 rebounds for ETSU.

