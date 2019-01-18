Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNC’s Williams: Manley to miss 6th straight game at Miami

January 18, 2019 4:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams says sophomore big man Sterling Manley will miss his sixth straight game at Miami on Saturday due to lingering knee soreness.

Manley hasn’t played since the Dec. 29 win against Davidson due to his left knee. Williams said Friday that the 6-foot-11 reserve hasn’t been able to practice and that the team is “waiting to get to a point where he feels better.”

A timeline for Manley’s return is unclear. He is averaging 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the No. 13 Tar Heels.

___

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state