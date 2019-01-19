Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UNLV blitzes San Jose St en route to a 94-56 victory

January 19, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Ntambwe scored 16 points and Noah Robotham added 13 and UNLV trounced San Jose State 94-56 on Saturday and in the process secured an NCAA record.

Robotham’s 3-pointer a minute-and-a-half in set an NCAA record as the Rebels now have registered a made 3 in 1,056 straight games. And they didn’t stop there, hitting 15 3s for the game.

The Rebels were 9 of 18 from beyond the 3-point line and 18 of 34 overall from the field before halftime. San Jose State was 1 of 7 behind the arc at intermission. UNLV (10-7, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) led 46-25 at halftime and continued its onslaught in the second starting with a 20-6 run pushing the advantage to 66-31 with 13:41 remaining. UNLV finished with 15-made 3s.

UNLV is off to its best conference start in seven years.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

San Jose State (3-14, 0-5) now has dropped eight straight games. Michael Steadman led the Spartans with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference