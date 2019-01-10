Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Unspecified ‘incident’ benches Columbus goalie Bobrovsky

January 10, 2019 12:21 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will miss Thursday night’s game because of an unspecified team “incident.”

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen says in a statement that “there are certain expectations and values that we have established for our players that define our culture. An incident occurred in which Sergei failed to meet those expectations and values.”

The team made the announcement several hours before the Blue Jackets were set to play host to the Nashville Predators. Backup Joonas Korpisalo is in line to start.

The 30-year-old Bobrovsky is 18-13-1 in the final year of his contract and so far has declined to sign a long-term extension.

Coach John Tortorella declined to comment on the matter.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

