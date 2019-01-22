FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares decline on concerns over global, China slowdown

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets retreated Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global outlook for 2019 and 2020. The downgrade came after China said its economy grew at the slowest pace in 30 years in the last quarter of 2018. Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Monday.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2019 global growth estimate to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent, citing trade tensions and rising interest rates. It also revised its estimate for 2020 to 3.6 percent, down from 3.7 percent.

Advertisement

Benchmark U.S. crude lost fell to just above $53.50 per barrel.

The dollar eased against the yen and inched up against the euro.

STARBUCKS-DELIVERY

Starbucks rolls out delivery service for coffee drinkers

Starbucks is expanding its delivery service and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.

The company said it is launching the service Tuesday in San Francisco and will expand to some stores in New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles in coming weeks. It tested the idea in 200 Miami stores last fall.

Starbucks says 95 percent of its core menu will be available for order using the Uber Eats mobile app. There will be a $2.49 booking fee.

In December, company executives laid out plans to expand deliveries in the U.S. and China this year.

Executives say delivery works best in dense urban areas where Uber Eats’ delivery fees are lower because of high demand, and customers spend more than they do in stores.

GUN INDUSTRY-TOUGH TIMES

Political shifts, sales slump cast shadow over gun industry

UNDATED (AP) — When gunmakers and dealers gather this week in Las Vegas for the industry’s largest annual conference, they will be grappling with slumping sales and a shift in politics that many didn’t envision two years ago when gun-friendly Donald Trump and a GOP-controlled Congress took office.

Some of the top priorities for the industry — expanding the reach of concealed carry permits and easing restrictions on so-called “silencers” — remain in limbo, and prospects for expanding gun rights are nil for the foreseeable future.

Instead, fueled by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government banned bump stocks and newly in-charge U.S. House Democrats introduced legislation that would require background checks for virtually every firearm sale, regardless of whether it’s from a gun dealer or a private sale.

Even without Democrats’ gains in November’s midterm elections, the industry was facing a so-called “Trump slump,” a plummet in sales that happens amid gun rights-friendly administrations. Background checks were at an all-time high in 2016, President Barack Obama’s last full year in office, numbering more than 27.5 million; since then, background checks have been at about 25 million each year.

PELOSI-HEALTH CARE

Pelosi ‘playing chess on 3 boards’ with health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is laying out her strategy on health care and first up is improvements to “Obamacare” and legislation to lower prescription drug costs. “Medicare for all” will get hearings.

Pelosi and President Donald Trump have been sounding similar themes about the need to address the high drug costs. But her plans to broaden financial help for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act are unlikely to find takers among Republicans.

Either way, Democrats believe voters gave them a mandate on health care in the midterm elections that returned the House to their control.

Pushing her agenda, Pelosi is working from the ground up through major House committees. Her relationships with powerful chairmen and subcommittee chairs stretch back years. She’s “playing chess on three boards at once,” said Jim McDermott, a former Democratic congressman from Washington state, who predicts Pelosi’s most difficult challenge will be “herding new members” impatient for sweeping changes.

Responding to written questions from The Associated Press, Pelosi called the ACA “a pillar of health and financial security,” comparing it to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. “Democrats have the opportunity not only to reverse the years of Republicans’ health care sabotage, but to update and improve the Affordable Care Act to further lower families’ premiums and out-of-pocket costs, and expand coverage.”

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN-AVIATION

TSA screener sick-outs hit 10 percent over holiday weekend

UNDATED (AP) — The percentage of TSA airport screeners missing work has hit 10 percent as the partial government shutdown stretches into its fifth week.

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that Sunday’s absence rate compared to 3.1 percent on the comparable Sunday a year ago.

The workers who screen passengers and their bags face missing another paycheck if the shutdown doesn’t end early this week. According to TSA, many of them say the financial hardship is preventing them from reporting to work.

TSA says the national average waiting time in airport checkpoint lines is within the normal limit of 30 minutes, but there are longer lines at some airports.

The agency has dispatched extra screeners to airports in Atlanta, LaGuardia Airport in New York, and Newark, New Jersey. A TSA spokesman said other airports might also be getting additional help.

Sunday’s 10 percent absence rate indicates that more than 3,000 airport screeners missed work. TSA has 51,000 screeners, and a spokesman said that about 33,000 work on any given day. That topped the previous high of 8 percent on Saturday.

With fewer screeners, TSA closed one of its security checkpoints at Baltimore/Washington airport over the weekend, reopened it, but closed it again Monday afternoon, according to an airport spokeswoman.

A checkpoint at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport remained closed. An airport spokesman said lines were relatively short at the other six checkpoints.

UNITED NATIONS-WORLD ECONOMIC FORECAST

UN forecasts global economic growth around 3 percent in 2019

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is forecasting that the global economy will grow by around 3 percent in 2019 and 2020, but says waning support for multilateralism, escalating trade disputes, increasing debt and rising climate risks are clouding prospects.

The U.N.’s report on the World Economic Situation and Prospects 2019 also stresses that economic growth is uneven and often doesn’t reach countries that need it most.

Per capital income is expected to stagnate or see only marginal growth this year in parts of Africa, western Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in the forward of the report launched Monday that while economic indicators remain “largely favorable,” the report “raises concerns over the sustainability of global economic growth in the face of rising financial, social and environmental challenges.”

DAVOS-CEO SURVEY

Survey: CEO pessimism about economy soars after upbeat 2018

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A survey of hundreds of corporate chieftains worldwide shows “a record jump in pessimism” about the world economy, with sentiment doused by trade spats, a global downturn and fading benefits from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

Consulting firm PwC says its annual survey of CEOs found 30 percent feel growth will decline this year, a six-fold increase from a year earlier, when 57 percent were optimistic.

The survey, released Monday on the eve of the World Economic Forum, tallies responses from over 1,300 CEOs and is billed as a good predictor of economic results.

In an interview, PwC Chairman Bob Moritz said: “There’s a not-surprising increase in the amount of pessimism from the CEOs and the global economy as they look at the next 12 months.”

JAPAN-GHOSN

Tokyo court rejects Ex-Nissan chair Ghosn’s bail request

TOKYO (AP) — A court in Tokyo has rejected former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s latest request for bail.

The decision Tuesday came a day after Ghosn promised to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet, give up his passport and pay for security guards approved by prosecutors to gain release from detention on bail.

Ghosn, 64, has been in custody since his arrest on Nov. 19. A Tokyo court rejected an earlier request for bail last week.

SPORTS BETTING-NFL PROP BETS

Prop bets popular for Super Bowl, but NFL wants them gone

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Wagers on how many touchdown passes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will throw or how many rushing yards Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley will gain are likely to be popular options for bettors on the Super Bowl.

But if the National Football League had its way, prop bets would be prohibited as too vulnerable to match-fixing.

In September, NFL Executive Vice President Jocelyn Moore asked Congress to let leagues and regulators ban bets that involve the performance of individual athletes.

But Joe Asher, CEO of bookmaker William Hill US, says he’s never seen a player proposition bet being manipulated to fix the outcome.

These bets account for a small percentage of regular-season sports bets, but will be more popular during the Super Bowl.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.