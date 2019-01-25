Listen Live Sports

US defender Matt Miazga loaned to Reading for rest of season

January 25, 2019 11:08 am
 
U.S. defender Matt Miazga has been recalled by Chelsea from his unsuccessful loan to Nantes in France and loaned for the rest of the season to relegation-threatened Reading in England’s second tier.

Chelsea acquired Miazga from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls in January 2016. But he made just two appearances during the remainder of that season and was loaned to Vitesse in the Netherlands for 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Miazga was sent to Nantes last summer on what was supposed to be a season-long loan. He started six Ligue 1 matches under coach Miguel Cordoso, who was replaced by Vahid Halilhodic. Miazga played only one more match under Halilhodic.

The 23-year-old, 6-foot-4 center back has 11 international appearances.

Reading is 22nd among 24 teams in the League Championship, three points from safety.

