Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian has testicular cancer

January 25, 2019 2:23 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Five-time Olympic champion swimmer Nathan Adrian has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, but he plans to continue training for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Adrian revealed the news on his verified Twitter account on Thursday, saying he recently went to the doctor because “something didn’t seem quite right.” He was told the cancer has been caught early and he has begun treatment, which includes having surgery next week. Adrian says he plans to be back in the water in a few weeks to resume training.

Adrian, who turned 30 last month, won the 100-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics. He earned bronze four years later in Rio de Janeiro. He has four other Olympic gold medals as part of U.S. relay teams.

He has been a member of the U.S. national team for the last decade. He owns 10 gold medals from long course and short course world championships.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Adrian got married last September and thanked his wife, Hallie, for her love and support.

Two-time Olympian Eric Shanteau was diagnosed with testicular cancer at 24, a week before the U.S. trials in 2008. He chose to delay treatment until after the Beijing Games. He came back to make Olympics again four years later.

___

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.