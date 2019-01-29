US qualifier Brady upsets 2nd seed Garcia in Thailand Open

HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — American qualifier Jennifer Brady achieved her second career top-20 win when she upset Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round of the Thailand Open on Tuesday.

Brady, ranked 117th, used aggressive and consistent groundstrokes to upset Garcia, ranked 19th, in two hours for her first win against the Frenchwoman in three attempts.

“I knew what to expect,” Brady said. “From the first point of the match, I knew my intensity was up.”

Brady reached the Australian Open doubles semifinals last week.

Chinese qualifier Ying Ying Duan overcame a back injury to eliminate seventh-seeded Pauline Parmentier of France 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours.

Also, fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng came from behind to beat Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4.

Other winners included Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia, and Australian Open doubles champion Zhang Shuai of China.

