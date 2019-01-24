Listen Live Sports

US to play Chile in exhibition on March 26 at Houston

January 24, 2019 2:56 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. soccer team will play Chile in an exhibition on March 26 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

The game announced Thursday is likely to follow a home friendly on March 22. The two matches would be the first time new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has his full player pool available.

Berhalter’s first two games will involve only players from Major League Soccer. The Americans play Panama on Sunday at Glendale, Arizona, and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 at San Jose, California.

Berhalter’s first competitive matches as coach will be when the Americans defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup title. They open on June 18 at St. Paul, Minnesota, play four days later at Cleveland and complete the group stage June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

The Americans have not played a competitive match since an October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago, which ended their string of seven straight World Cup appearances.

Chile also failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup. Former Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda left Brazil’s Flamengo last year and replaced Juan Antonio Pizzi as coach.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

