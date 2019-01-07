Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
USA Today Top 25 Poll

January 7, 2019 2:52 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Virginia (11) 13-0 741 2
2. Duke (8) 12-1 735 1
3. Tennessee (6) 12-1 721 3
4. Michigan (6) 15-0 714 4
5. Michigan State 13-2 621 7
6. Gonzaga 14-2 618 8
7. Virginia Tech 13-1 559 10
8. Texas Tech 13-1 527 11
9. Kansas 12-2 517 6
10. Auburn 11-2 453 13
11. Nevada 14-1 428 5
12. North Carolina 11-3 405 15
13. Florida State 12-2 393 9
14. Mississippi State 12-1 363 16
15. Houston 15-0 337 17
16. N.C. State 13-1 325 19
17. Ohio State 12-2 295 12
18. Kentucky 10-3 225 14
19. Marquette 12-3 190 18
20. Buffalo 13-1 157 20
21. Iowa State 12-2 145
22. Oklahoma 12-2 128 25
23. St. John’s 14-1 96
24. Indiana 12-3 94 22
25. Iowa 12-3 68 20

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 49, Villanova 45, TCU 44, Nebraska 20, Central Florida 14, Arizona State 13, Seton Hall 11, North Texas 9, Minnesota 7, Furman 5, Texas 2, Kansas State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

