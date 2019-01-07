USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Virginia (11)
|13-0
|741
|2
|2. Duke (8)
|12-1
|735
|1
|3. Tennessee (6)
|12-1
|721
|3
|4. Michigan (6)
|15-0
|714
|4
|5. Michigan State
|13-2
|621
|7
|6. Gonzaga
|14-2
|618
|8
|7. Virginia Tech
|13-1
|559
|10
|8. Texas Tech
|13-1
|527
|11
|9. Kansas
|12-2
|517
|6
|10. Auburn
|11-2
|453
|13
|11. Nevada
|14-1
|428
|5
|12. North Carolina
|11-3
|405
|15
|13. Florida State
|12-2
|393
|9
|14. Mississippi State
|12-1
|363
|16
|15. Houston
|15-0
|337
|17
|16. N.C. State
|13-1
|325
|19
|17. Ohio State
|12-2
|295
|12
|18. Kentucky
|10-3
|225
|14
|19. Marquette
|12-3
|190
|18
|20. Buffalo
|13-1
|157
|20
|21. Iowa State
|12-2
|145
|—
|22. Oklahoma
|12-2
|128
|25
|23. St. John’s
|14-1
|96
|—
|24. Indiana
|12-3
|94
|22
|25. Iowa
|12-3
|68
|20
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 49, Villanova 45, TCU 44, Nebraska 20, Central Florida 14, Arizona State 13, Seton Hall 11, North Texas 9, Minnesota 7, Furman 5, Texas 2, Kansas State 1.
