USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (30)
|16-1
|798
|3
|2. Duke (2)
|15-2
|746
|2
|3. Virginia
|16-1
|720
|1
|4. Gonzaga
|18-2
|693
|5
|5. Michigan State
|16-2
|682
|6
|6. Michigan
|17-1
|666
|4
|7. Nevada
|18-1
|561
|10
|8. Virginia Tech
|15-2
|520
|7
|9. Kentucky
|14-3
|502
|14
|10. Kansas
|15-3
|489
|8
|11. Marquette
|16-3
|441
|13
|12. North Carolina
|14-4
|403
|15
|13. Texas Tech
|15-3
|384
|9
|14. Buffalo
|17-1
|335
|17
|15. Auburn
|13-4
|331
|12
|16. Maryland
|16-3
|317
|22
|17. Houston
|18-1
|314
|17
|18. Villanova
|14-4
|231
|21
|19. N.C. State
|15-3
|194
|16
|20. Mississippi
|14-3
|189
|20
|21. Iowa
|16-3
|180
|24
|22. Mississippi State
|14-3
|147
|23
|23. Florida State
|13-5
|90
|11
|24. Louisville
|13-5
|85
|—
|25. Iowa State
|14-4
|75
|—
Others receiving votes: LSU 54, Kansas State 50, Nebraska 40, Oklahoma 38, Purdue 30, Wisconsin 27, TCU 12, Furman 9, Indiana 9, Washington 9, North Texas 8, Ohio State 5, Arizona State 4, Cincinnati 4, Central Florida 3, Murray State 2, Texas State 2, Wofford 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.