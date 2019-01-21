USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (30) 16-1 798 3 2. Duke (2) 15-2 746 2 3. Virginia 16-1 720 1 4. Gonzaga 18-2 693 5 5. Michigan State 16-2 682 6 6. Michigan 17-1 666 4 7. Nevada 18-1 561 10 8. Virginia Tech 15-2 520 7 9. Kentucky 14-3 502 14 10. Kansas 15-3 489 8 11. Marquette 16-3 441 13 12. North Carolina 14-4 403 15 13. Texas Tech 15-3 384 9 14. Buffalo 17-1 335 17 15. Auburn 13-4 331 12 16. Maryland 16-3 317 22 17. Houston 18-1 314 17 18. Villanova 14-4 231 21 19. N.C. State 15-3 194 16 20. Mississippi 14-3 189 20 21. Iowa 16-3 180 24 22. Mississippi State 14-3 147 23 23. Florida State 13-5 90 11 24. Louisville 13-5 85 — 25. Iowa State 14-4 75 —

Others receiving votes: LSU 54, Kansas State 50, Nebraska 40, Oklahoma 38, Purdue 30, Wisconsin 27, TCU 12, Furman 9, Indiana 9, Washington 9, North Texas 8, Ohio State 5, Arizona State 4, Cincinnati 4, Central Florida 3, Murray State 2, Texas State 2, Wofford 1.

