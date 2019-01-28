Listen Live Sports

USA Today Top 25 Poll

January 28, 2019 2:33 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (31) 18-1 799 1
2. Duke (1) 17-2 755 2
3. Virginia 18-1 733 3
4. Gonzaga 19-2 701 4
5. Michigan 19-1 679 6
6. Kentucky 16-3 599 9
7. Nevada 19-1 589 7
8. Michigan State 18-3 573 5
9. Marquette 18-3 503 11
10. North Carolina 15-4 498 12
11. Virginia Tech 16-3 462 8
12. Kansas 16-4 455 10
13. Houston 20-1 424 17
14. Villanova 16-4 385 18
15. Texas Tech 16-4 280 13
16. Louisville 15-5 255 24
17. Buffalo 18-2 241 14
18. Purdue 14-6 203
19. LSU 16-3 175
20. Iowa State 15-5 174 25
21. Mississippi State 15-4 158 22
22. N.C. State 16-4 152 19
23. Wisconsin 14-6 96
24. Maryland 16-5 94 16
25. Iowa 16-5 64 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 58, Florida State 57, Mississippi 51, Cincinnati 44, Oklahoma 38, Kansas State 35, Washington 29, Furman 10, North Texas 10, Arizona State 6, Baylor 4, TCU 4, Wofford 4, Hofstra 2, Texas State 1.

