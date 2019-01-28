USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (31) 18-1 799 1 2. Duke (1) 17-2 755 2 3. Virginia 18-1 733 3 4. Gonzaga 19-2 701 4 5. Michigan 19-1 679 6 6. Kentucky 16-3 599 9 7. Nevada 19-1 589 7 8. Michigan State 18-3 573 5 9. Marquette 18-3 503 11 10. North Carolina 15-4 498 12 11. Virginia Tech 16-3 462 8 12. Kansas 16-4 455 10 13. Houston 20-1 424 17 14. Villanova 16-4 385 18 15. Texas Tech 16-4 280 13 16. Louisville 15-5 255 24 17. Buffalo 18-2 241 14 18. Purdue 14-6 203 — 19. LSU 16-3 175 — 20. Iowa State 15-5 174 25 21. Mississippi State 15-4 158 22 22. N.C. State 16-4 152 19 23. Wisconsin 14-6 96 — 24. Maryland 16-5 94 16 25. Iowa 16-5 64 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 58, Florida State 57, Mississippi 51, Cincinnati 44, Oklahoma 38, Kansas State 35, Washington 29, Furman 10, North Texas 10, Arizona State 6, Baylor 4, TCU 4, Wofford 4, Hofstra 2, Texas State 1.

