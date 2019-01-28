USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Tennessee (31)
|18-1
|799
|1
|2. Duke (1)
|17-2
|755
|2
|3. Virginia
|18-1
|733
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|19-2
|701
|4
|5. Michigan
|19-1
|679
|6
|6. Kentucky
|16-3
|599
|9
|7. Nevada
|19-1
|589
|7
|8. Michigan State
|18-3
|573
|5
|9. Marquette
|18-3
|503
|11
|10. North Carolina
|15-4
|498
|12
|11. Virginia Tech
|16-3
|462
|8
|12. Kansas
|16-4
|455
|10
|13. Houston
|20-1
|424
|17
|14. Villanova
|16-4
|385
|18
|15. Texas Tech
|16-4
|280
|13
|16. Louisville
|15-5
|255
|24
|17. Buffalo
|18-2
|241
|14
|18. Purdue
|14-6
|203
|—
|19. LSU
|16-3
|175
|—
|20. Iowa State
|15-5
|174
|25
|21. Mississippi State
|15-4
|158
|22
|22. N.C. State
|16-4
|152
|19
|23. Wisconsin
|14-6
|96
|—
|24. Maryland
|16-5
|94
|16
|25. Iowa
|16-5
|64
|21
Others receiving votes: Auburn 58, Florida State 57, Mississippi 51, Cincinnati 44, Oklahoma 38, Kansas State 35, Washington 29, Furman 10, North Texas 10, Arizona State 6, Baylor 4, TCU 4, Wofford 4, Hofstra 2, Texas State 1.
