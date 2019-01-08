Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

January 8, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Notre Dame (15) 14-1 769 2
2. Louisville (9) 14-0 758 3
3. UConn (6) 12-1 749 1
4. Baylor (2) 11-1 712 7
5. Oregon 13-1 669 5
6. Mississippi State 14-1 636 6
7. Stanford 12-1 611 8
8. N.C. State 15-0 579 9
9. Maryland 13-1 545 4
10. Oregon State 12-2 500 11
11. Texas 12-2 454 12
12. Syracuse 13-2 431 14
13. Tennessee 12-2 409 10
14. Marquette 12-3 364 16
15. Gonzaga 15-1 344 18
16. Kentucky 14-2 309 15
17. Iowa 11-3 279 20
18. Florida State 14-1 213 23
19. Arizona State 11-3 212 22
20. Minnesota 12-2 179 13
21. California 10-3 111 19
22. Iowa State 12-2 99
23. Miami 14-3 83
24. Michigan State 11-3 82 17
25. South Carolina 10-4 60

Others receiving votes: Missouri 59, Indiana 44, DePaul 29, UAB 21, Texas A&M 18, Rutgers 13, Virginia Tech 12, Central Michigan 10, Drake 9, UCF 6, New Mexico 6, UCLA 5, Tulane 3, Michigan 2, South Alabama 2, Arizona 1, Butler 1, Ohio 1, Troy 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane