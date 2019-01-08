USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Notre Dame (15)
|14-1
|769
|2
|2. Louisville (9)
|14-0
|758
|3
|3. UConn (6)
|12-1
|749
|1
|4. Baylor (2)
|11-1
|712
|7
|5. Oregon
|13-1
|669
|5
|6. Mississippi State
|14-1
|636
|6
|7. Stanford
|12-1
|611
|8
|8. N.C. State
|15-0
|579
|9
|9. Maryland
|13-1
|545
|4
|10. Oregon State
|12-2
|500
|11
|11. Texas
|12-2
|454
|12
|12. Syracuse
|13-2
|431
|14
|13. Tennessee
|12-2
|409
|10
|14. Marquette
|12-3
|364
|16
|15. Gonzaga
|15-1
|344
|18
|16. Kentucky
|14-2
|309
|15
|17. Iowa
|11-3
|279
|20
|18. Florida State
|14-1
|213
|23
|19. Arizona State
|11-3
|212
|22
|20. Minnesota
|12-2
|179
|13
|21. California
|10-3
|111
|19
|22. Iowa State
|12-2
|99
|—
|23. Miami
|14-3
|83
|—
|24. Michigan State
|11-3
|82
|17
|25. South Carolina
|10-4
|60
|—
Others receiving votes: Missouri 59, Indiana 44, DePaul 29, UAB 21, Texas A&M 18, Rutgers 13, Virginia Tech 12, Central Michigan 10, Drake 9, UCF 6, New Mexico 6, UCLA 5, Tulane 3, Michigan 2, South Alabama 2, Arizona 1, Butler 1, Ohio 1, Troy 1.
