USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 7, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Notre Dame (15) 14-1 769 2 2. Louisville (9) 14-0 758 3 3. UConn (6) 12-1 749 1 4. Baylor (2) 11-1 712 7 5. Oregon 13-1 669 5 6. Mississippi State 14-1 636 6 7. Stanford 12-1 611 8 8. N.C. State 15-0 579 9 9. Maryland 13-1 545 4 10. Oregon State 12-2 500 11 11. Texas 12-2 454 12 12. Syracuse 13-2 431 14 13. Tennessee 12-2 409 10 14. Marquette 12-3 364 16 15. Gonzaga 15-1 344 18 16. Kentucky 14-2 309 15 17. Iowa 11-3 279 20 18. Florida State 14-1 213 23 19. Arizona State 11-3 212 22 20. Minnesota 12-2 179 13 21. California 10-3 111 19 22. Iowa State 12-2 99 — 23. Miami 14-3 83 — 24. Michigan State 11-3 82 17 25. South Carolina 10-4 60 —

Others receiving votes: Missouri 59, Indiana 44, DePaul 29, UAB 21, Texas A&M 18, Rutgers 13, Virginia Tech 12, Central Michigan 10, Drake 9, UCF 6, New Mexico 6, UCLA 5, Tulane 3, Michigan 2, South Alabama 2, Arizona 1, Butler 1, Ohio 1, Troy 1.

