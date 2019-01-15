Listen Live Sports

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

January 15, 2019 1:52 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 14, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Notre Dame (26) 16-1 792 1
2. UConn (4) 14-1 754 3
3. Baylor (2) 13-1 730 4
4. Louisville 15-1 708 2
5. Oregon 15-1 676 5
6. Mississippi State 16-1 630 6
7. Stanford 14-1 616 7
8. N.C. State 17-0 591 8
9. Maryland 15-1 540 9
10. Oregon State 14-2 505 10
11. Texas 14-2 478 11
12. Syracuse 14-2 449 12
13. Marquette 14-3 409 14
14. Gonzaga 16-1 373 15
15. Kentucky 15-3 267 16
16. Arizona State 12-4 263 19
17. Tennessee 12-4 250 13
18. Iowa 12-4 247 17
19. Iowa State 13-3 218 22
20. South Carolina 12-4 201 25
21. Florida State 14-2 154 18
22. Michigan State 12-4 97 24
23. Rutgers 13-3 77
24. DePaul 12-5 63
25. Minnesota 12-4 48 20

Others receiving votes: Missouri 45, California 31, Texas A&M 31, Indiana 29, Drake 21, Central Michigan 20, UCF 17, Miami 17, UAB 10, Arizona 9, Utah 8, Butler 7, Purdue 5, New Mexico 4, Troy 4, South Alabama 2, Tulane 2, South Dakota 1, Virginia Tech 1.

