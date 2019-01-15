USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 14, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Notre Dame (26)
|16-1
|792
|1
|2. UConn (4)
|14-1
|754
|3
|3. Baylor (2)
|13-1
|730
|4
|4. Louisville
|15-1
|708
|2
|5. Oregon
|15-1
|676
|5
|6. Mississippi State
|16-1
|630
|6
|7. Stanford
|14-1
|616
|7
|8. N.C. State
|17-0
|591
|8
|9. Maryland
|15-1
|540
|9
|10. Oregon State
|14-2
|505
|10
|11. Texas
|14-2
|478
|11
|12. Syracuse
|14-2
|449
|12
|13. Marquette
|14-3
|409
|14
|14. Gonzaga
|16-1
|373
|15
|15. Kentucky
|15-3
|267
|16
|16. Arizona State
|12-4
|263
|19
|17. Tennessee
|12-4
|250
|13
|18. Iowa
|12-4
|247
|17
|19. Iowa State
|13-3
|218
|22
|20. South Carolina
|12-4
|201
|25
|21. Florida State
|14-2
|154
|18
|22. Michigan State
|12-4
|97
|24
|23. Rutgers
|13-3
|77
|—
|24. DePaul
|12-5
|63
|—
|25. Minnesota
|12-4
|48
|20
Others receiving votes: Missouri 45, California 31, Texas A&M 31, Indiana 29, Drake 21, Central Michigan 20, UCF 17, Miami 17, UAB 10, Arizona 9, Utah 8, Butler 7, Purdue 5, New Mexico 4, Troy 4, South Alabama 2, Tulane 2, South Dakota 1, Virginia Tech 1.
