USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 21, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Notre Dame (26)
|18-1
|791
|1
|2. UConn (4)
|16-1
|760
|2
|3. Baylor (2)
|15-1
|739
|3
|4. Louisville
|17-1
|694
|4
|5. Oregon
|17-1
|676
|5
|6. Mississippi State
|17-1
|635
|6
|7. Stanford
|16-1
|617
|7
|8. N.C. State
|18-0
|590
|8
|9. Marquette
|16-3
|513
|13
|10. Maryland
|16-2
|469
|9
|11. Oregon State
|15-3
|468
|10
|12. Kentucky
|16-3
|398
|15
|13. Texas
|15-3
|385
|11
|14. Syracuse
|15-3
|361
|12
|15. Iowa
|14-4
|342
|18
|16. Arizona State
|13-5
|332
|16
|17. Gonzaga
|17-2
|284
|14
|18. Rutgers
|15-3
|241
|23
|19. Florida State
|16-2
|237
|21
|20. South Carolina
|13-5
|210
|20
|21. Michigan State
|13-5
|153
|22
|22. Iowa State
|14-4
|148
|19
|23. Miami
|16-4
|52
|—
|24. Utah
|16-1
|51
|—
|25. Texas A&M
|14-4
|43
|—
Others receiving votes: California 35, Drake 35, UCF 31, Missouri 26, Tennessee 24, DePaul 16, New Mexico 10, UAB 9, South Dakota 7, Purdue 6, Minnesota 4, Central Michigan 3, Alabama 1, Boise State 1, Butler 1, Clemson 1, Troy 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.