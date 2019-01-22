Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

January 22, 2019 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 21, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Notre Dame (26) 18-1 791 1
2. UConn (4) 16-1 760 2
3. Baylor (2) 15-1 739 3
4. Louisville 17-1 694 4
5. Oregon 17-1 676 5
6. Mississippi State 17-1 635 6
7. Stanford 16-1 617 7
8. N.C. State 18-0 590 8
9. Marquette 16-3 513 13
10. Maryland 16-2 469 9
11. Oregon State 15-3 468 10
12. Kentucky 16-3 398 15
13. Texas 15-3 385 11
14. Syracuse 15-3 361 12
15. Iowa 14-4 342 18
16. Arizona State 13-5 332 16
17. Gonzaga 17-2 284 14
18. Rutgers 15-3 241 23
19. Florida State 16-2 237 21
20. South Carolina 13-5 210 20
21. Michigan State 13-5 153 22
22. Iowa State 14-4 148 19
23. Miami 16-4 52
24. Utah 16-1 51
25. Texas A&M 14-4 43

Others receiving votes: California 35, Drake 35, UCF 31, Missouri 26, Tennessee 24, DePaul 16, New Mexico 10, UAB 9, South Dakota 7, Purdue 6, Minnesota 4, Central Michigan 3, Alabama 1, Boise State 1, Butler 1, Clemson 1, Troy 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference