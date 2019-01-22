USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 21, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Notre Dame (26) 18-1 791 1 2. UConn (4) 16-1 760 2 3. Baylor (2) 15-1 739 3 4. Louisville 17-1 694 4 5. Oregon 17-1 676 5 6. Mississippi State 17-1 635 6 7. Stanford 16-1 617 7 8. N.C. State 18-0 590 8 9. Marquette 16-3 513 13 10. Maryland 16-2 469 9 11. Oregon State 15-3 468 10 12. Kentucky 16-3 398 15 13. Texas 15-3 385 11 14. Syracuse 15-3 361 12 15. Iowa 14-4 342 18 16. Arizona State 13-5 332 16 17. Gonzaga 17-2 284 14 18. Rutgers 15-3 241 23 19. Florida State 16-2 237 21 20. South Carolina 13-5 210 20 21. Michigan State 13-5 153 22 22. Iowa State 14-4 148 19 23. Miami 16-4 52 — 24. Utah 16-1 51 — 25. Texas A&M 14-4 43 —

Others receiving votes: California 35, Drake 35, UCF 31, Missouri 26, Tennessee 24, DePaul 16, New Mexico 10, UAB 9, South Dakota 7, Purdue 6, Minnesota 4, Central Michigan 3, Alabama 1, Boise State 1, Butler 1, Clemson 1, Troy 1.

