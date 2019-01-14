Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
USC coach suspends guard Kevin Porter Jr. from team

January 14, 2019 11:14 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been suspended indefinitely.

Coach Andy Enfield made the decision because of an unspecified conduct issue involving the freshman on the team’s weekend trip to Oregon.

Porter responded Monday on Twitter.

“There has been speculation that I will no longer finish the season as a Trojan, those accusation (sic) and what has brought a lot of negative attention to the Trojan family are all false,” his post read. “I am a Trojan and never once have been put in a predicament from our coaching staff that I was removed & wasn’t apart (sic) of this program, I apologize for all the accusation that has been said about me & hope our support and our family stay as one!”

Porter scored five points and played 25 minutes in Thursday’s 79-74 overtime loss at Oregon State. He didn’t play in an 81-60 loss at Oregon on Sunday. The Trojans are 9-8 and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

Porter recently returned to the lineup after being sidelined for six weeks while he recovered from a thigh bruise. He is averaging 11.5 points in four games this season. The 6-foot-6 guard from South Seattle, Washington, is projected to be an NBA lottery pick.

The Trojans were already short-handed after Enfield suspended Jordan Usher indefinitely for an undisclosed conduct issue on Dec. 31. Usher then transferred to Georgia Tech.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

