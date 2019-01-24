Listen Live Sports

UT Arlington tops Georgia Southern for 2nd place in Sun Belt

January 24, 2019 9:33 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Freshman David Azore scored 15 points, Brian Warren added 14 points with four 3-pointers and five assists and UT Arlington beat Georgia Southern 72-67 on Thursday night.

Georgia Southern led by 13 points early in the second half but UTA tied it at 56 with less than 10 minutes remaining. Radshad Davis gave UTA its first lead of the second half with 8:21 to go and Georgia Southern pulled to 67-65 at 3:35 but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the game.

Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds for UTA (9-11, 5-2 Sun Belt), which is tied for second place in the conference with Georgia State — both trailing Texas State by a game. UTA had a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Tookie Brown scored 11 points for Georgia Southern (12-8, 4-3) and four of his teammates finished with 10, including Montae Glenn, Isaiah Crawley, Quan Jackson and David-Lee Jones Jr. The Eagles shot 45 percent from the field, but were just 5 of 21 from 3-point range.

