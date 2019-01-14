Listen Live Sports

Utah, BYU extend home-and-home football series through 2024

January 14, 2019 12:16 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah and BYU announced Monday that they are extending their home-and-home football series another two years through 2024.

The new agreement adds a game in Provo on Sept. 16, 2023, and a game in Salt Lake City on Sept. 7, 2024.

The two teams were already contracted to play through Sept. 3, 2022.

The in-state rivals open the 2019 season facing one another in Provo.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

