Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah State beats Air Force 79-62

January 5, 2019 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta had double-doubles on Saturday night and Utah State never trailed in beating Air Force 79-62.

Merrill had 18 points and 12 assists, Queta had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Quinn Taylor added 16 points and Brock Miller scored 15 for the Aggies (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference).

Utah State pulled away to its largest lead of the first half with a 14-1 run to make it 41-24 and went into the break with a 44-28 lead. The Falcons (5-9, 0-2) cut the deficit to 61-52 and that was the only time the margin was in single digits during the second half.

Keaton Van Soelen had 16 points and Lavelle Scottie added 14 for Air Force.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Utah State had a 39-19 edge in rebounds and a 22-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument