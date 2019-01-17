Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah Valley cruises past UT Rio Grande Valley 82-61

January 17, 2019 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jake Toolson had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Utah Valley cruised to an 82-61 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (13-6, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) have won seven of their last nine games. UTRGV (9-11, 1-3) has lost five of its last six.

Conner Toolson added 14 points for Utah Valley. Baylee Steele chipped in 12 points and TJ Washington had 10.

Terry Winn III scored 15 points to lead UTRGV. Lesley Varner II and Johnny Crnogorac added 10 points apiece.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Richard Harward’s dunk gave the Wolverines a double-digit lead about midway through the first half as they built a 43-27 halftime advantage. The Vaqueros pulled within 13 early in the second half, but Toolson’s 3-pointer and Steele’s hook shot sparked a 9-0 surge. Utah Valley led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state