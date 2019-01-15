Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utomi, Ivey help Akron hold off Eastern Michigan 51-49

January 15, 2019 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Utomi and Jimond Ivey scored 12 points each and Akron held off Eastern Michigan 51-49 on Tuesday night despite poor shooting from both teams late.

Eastern Michigan (8-9, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) shot 2 of 9 from the floor and had a turnover over the last five minutes while the Zips (10-7, 2-2) missed three field goals and a free throw, and turned the ball over four times.

Utomi made a 3-pointer to put the Zips up for good, 46-45, with 6:30 to play. Ivey dunked to stretch the lead to 48-45, then Malik Ellison’s layup pulled Eastern Michigan to 48-47 with 4:31 remaining.

Paul Jackson’s layup for the Eagles capped the scoring with 42 seconds to go. On the next possession, James Thompson IV blocked a shot and grabbed a defensive rebound for Eastern Michigan, but Ty Groce missed a potential-tying layup with five seconds left.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Boubacar Toure scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Paul Jackson added 15 points, five assists and four steals. Thompson finished with six points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers