Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Valencia reaches Copa semifinal with 2 stoppage-time goals

January 29, 2019 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Rodrigo scored twice in stoppage time to complete a hat trick and lead Valencia to a 3-1 win over Getafe on Tuesday, securing his team a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Getafe had won the first leg 1-0 last week at home and took the lead again just 38 seconds into the match at Mestalla Stadium to increase its advantage, but Valencia rallied to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Rodrigo scored in the 61st minute then sealed the comeback with a goal two minutes into injury time and another a minute later.

Rodrigo’s decisive third goal came seconds after Getafe missed a great chance to score on a counterattack.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Getafe played with 10 men from the 74th as Djene Dakonam was shown a second yellow card for a hard foul.

A brawl erupted after the final whistle, with the benches being cleared and police having to intervene to break up altercations among several players.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.