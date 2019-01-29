Valencia reaches Copa semifinal with 2 stoppage-time goals

MADRID (AP) — Rodrigo scored twice in stoppage time to complete a hat trick and lead Valencia to a 3-1 win over Getafe on Tuesday, securing his team a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Getafe had won the first leg 1-0 last week at home and took the lead again just 38 seconds into the match at Mestalla Stadium to increase its advantage, but Valencia rallied to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Rodrigo scored in the 61st minute then sealed the comeback with a goal two minutes into injury time and another a minute later.

Rodrigo’s decisive third goal came seconds after Getafe missed a great chance to score on a counterattack.

Getafe played with 10 men from the 74th as Djene Dakonam was shown a second yellow card for a hard foul.

A brawl erupted after the final whistle, with the benches being cleared and police having to intervene to break up altercations among several players.

