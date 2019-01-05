Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Varnado scores 27, Troy holds off Appalachian State, 89-85

January 5, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Justin Varnado put up 27 points, grabbed eight boards and dished six assists and Troy bounced back from its first loss in five games to beat Appalachian State, 89-85 in a Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans had a four-game win streak snapped by Coastal Carolina in the conference opener.

Appalachian State hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the first half to cut its deficit to a point, 46-45, but the Mountaineers could never wrest the lead away from Troy. Ronshad Shabazz hit a 3 with :17 left to make it 83-80, but the Trojans hit 10 straight free throws in the final minute to preserve the win.

Alex Hicks scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Darian Adams added another 13 points and eight assists for Troy (8-6, 1-1).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shabazz scored 25 points and Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph each added 18 more for Appalachian State (5-10, 0-2).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument