VCU pulls away from UMass in 2nd half for 68-50 victory

January 19, 2019 9:19 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — De’Riante Jenkins scored 17 points and Isaac Vann scored 10 of his 16 in the second half when VCU pulled away from Massachusetts for a 68-50 victory Saturday night.

After Luwane Pipkins hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and get UMass (8-10, 1-4 Atlantic 10) within a point, 32-31, Vann scored eight points in a 14-7 run for a 46-38 lead with just over 13 minutes remaining. A Jenkins 3-pointer with 7:10 left put the Rams (13-5, 4-1) up by double figures for good with the lead reaching 19 late.

Pipkins, the top-returning scorer in the Atlantic 10 and leading the league this season at 18.8 points per game, finished with 14 for UMass, shooting only 3 of 15 from the field. Curtis Cobb added 10 points.

VCU improved to 10-1 at home and beat the Minutemen for the fourth straight time. UMass lost its sixth straight.

