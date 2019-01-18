Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Verdasco double-faults away match point; Cilic wins 5-setter

January 18, 2019 9:15 am
 
2 min read
Share       

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fernando Verdasco’s jaw dropped and he grabbed at a tuft of his hair, struggling to understand how he could have just double-faulted to fritter away a match point against Marin Cilic at the Australian Open.

That was part of quite a collapse by Verdasco, who also wasted an earlier match point in the fourth-set tiebreaker and let 2018 runner-up Cilic construct a 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8), 6-3 comeback in a third-round match that began Friday night and ended more than 4 hours later at nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday.

“I was just slightly luckier in those crucial moments,” the sixth-seeded Cilic said.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion erased Verdasco’s initial match point at 7-6 in the fourth-set tiebreaker with a service winner of his own. Then he only had to watch as Verdasco gave away another chance to win at 8-7 by failing to put either serve in play.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Verdasco actually served rather well for most of the match, finishing with more aces than Cilic, 27-8, and a higher first-serve percentage, 68-58.

But given that reprieve by Verdasco’s third of five double-faults, Cilic produced a down-the-line backhand winner to cap a 20-stroke exchange and earn a set point. He followed that with a forehand winner to grab that set and send the match to a fifth.

Cilic quickly took a 3-0 lead in the concluding set, then got past one last test while serving at 4-2 — Verdasco held three break points at love-40 — to advance.

“Unbelievable. Emotions were up and down,” Cilic said. “When I was down two sets to none, it was a big hill to climb.”

It’s the seventh time in Cilic’s career that he has emerged to win a match after dropping the opening two sets.

He also did it in the third round of the previous Grand Slam tournament — against Alex de Minaur at the U.S. Open in September.

“I am just putting myself in a hole,” Cilic said, “and then let’s see what I’m going to do.”

He now faces No. 22 Roberto Bautista-Agut, who eliminated No. 10 Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Verdasco, a lefty from Spain seeded 26th, was trying to get to the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time since 2011. His best showing at a major came at Melbourne Park in 2009, when he reached the semifinals.

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state