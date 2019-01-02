Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Vermont beats Dartmouth in 11 straight, wins 73-59

January 2, 2019 9:34 pm
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 21 points, matched a career-best with 14 rebounds and blocked a career-high six shots to lead Vermont to a 73-59 victory over Dartmouth on Wednesday night.

Vermont (10-4) has beaten Dartmouth (9-7) in 11 straight games, it longest active winning streak against a nonconference opponent. Lamb also surpassed 1,000 career points, the 12th Catamount to reach the milestone during his junior season or sooner.

Isaiah Moll added 18 points and Ben Shungu had 10 for the Catamounts.

Chris Knight scored 19 points on 8-of-24 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Dartmouth. Brendan Barry made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, and Ian Sistare chipped in with 11.

The Catamounts never trailed and built a 36-28 halftime lead. Lamb eclipsed 1,000 points with a layup with 5:44 left in the first half.

James Foye hit a 3 to pull the Big Green to 49-45 with 12:32 left but they didn’t get closer.

Vermont opens America East Conference play at Albany on Saturday. Dartmouth plays next on Jan. 12 at home against Harvard its Ivy League opener.

