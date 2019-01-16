Listen Live Sports

Vermont beats New Hampshire 73-59 for 5th straight win

January 16, 2019 9:18 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Anthony Lamb had 28 points and eight rebounds to lead Vermont to a 73-59 victory over New Hampshire on Wednesday night for its fifth straight win.

The Catamounts (14-4, 4-0 America East Conference) have beaten New Hampshire (3-14, 1-3) in 10 consecutive games, and is off to their best start since the 2004-05 squad began 13-4.

Lamb was 11-of-21 shooting. Ernie Duncan and Stef Smith added 14 points each. Lamb, Duncan and Smith made all seven of Vermont’s 3-pointers. Robin Duncan chipped in with 11 points.

David Watkins scored 16 points to lead New Hampshire.

The Catamounts had a double-digit lead eight minutes into the game. New Hampshire pulled to 36-31 at the break but couldn’t get the lead. Josh Hopkins made two 3-pointers, and Watkins and Jayden Martinez added two more on consecutive possessions to pull the Wildcats to 61-56 with 7:10 remaining. New Hampshire then missed nine of its last 10 shots.

