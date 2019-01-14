Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vikes add Kubiak as assistant head coach, offensive adviser

January 14, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Gary Kubiak as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser, a big bump in experience for Mike Zimmer’s turned-over staff.

The Vikings announced the move on Monday night.

Kubiak spent the last two seasons as a senior personnel adviser with the Denver Broncos after stepping down as their head coach due to health concerns. Zimmer picked Kevin Stefanski to be his offensive coordinator, his first time in that role.

The 57-year-old Kubiak has 10 seasons as a head coach on his NFL resume, eight with the Houston Texans (2006-13) and two with the Broncos (2015-16). They won the Super Bowl in his first year. Kubiak also has been an offensive coordinator for 12 seasons, most recently in 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Vikings also hired his son, Klint Kubiak, as quarterbacks coach and Brian Pariani as tight ends coach. This will be the 23rd year in the last 26 in which Pariani has worked with Gary Kubiak. Klint Kubiak was on Denver’s staff the last three seasons.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris