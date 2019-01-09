Listen Live Sports

Vikings keep Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator

January 9, 2019 3:26 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have appointed Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator, after his interim stint over the last three games of the season.

The 36-year-old Stefanski was promoted Dec. 11 to replace John DeFilippo, who was fired in his first season on the job with the Vikings struggling badly to move the ball. Stefanski’s contract expired Tuesday.

The Vikings announced his hiring Wednesday. He’s the fourth offensive coordinator under coach Mike Zimmer, who just finished his fifth year.

Stefanski was a head coach candidate for the Cleveland Browns, who instead picked their interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens .

Stefanski, who joined the Vikings in 2006 as an assistant to coach Brad Childress, is the longest-tenured member of Minnesota’s coaching staff . He has coached tight ends, running backs and quarterbacks for the Vikings.

