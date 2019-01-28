Listen Live Sports

Vinatieri, 46, signs contract to play another season in Indy

January 28, 2019 11:32 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kicker Adam Vinatieri has signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

General manager Chris Ballard announced Friday the two sides had agreed to terms on a new deal.

Vinatieri made it official with his signature Monday, then told reporters he was glad the process went smoothly and ended early.

At age 46, he will again be the league’s oldest active player next season. If he plays beyond his birthday on Dec. 28, he would join George Blanda and Morten Andersen as the only 47-year-olds to appear in an NFL game.

Vinatieri has four Super Bowl rings. He begins next season as the NFL’s career scoring leader with 2,600 points and career leader in field goals made with 582.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

