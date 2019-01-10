Listen Live Sports

Vonn return to racing set for rescheduled downhill in Italy

January 10, 2019
 
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s rescheduled return to World Cup racing is set for Friday next week in Italy.

The International Ski Federation says a downhill canceled this week by heavy snowfall in St. Anton, Austria, will be raced on Jan. 18 in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The Italian venue also stages its traditional downhill on the Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

Vonn is joining the World Cup circuit for the first time this season after a Nov. 19 crash in training in Colorado. She hyperextended her knee and sprained a ligament.

The new schedule in Cortina calls for two downhill training sessions next Thursday.

Vonn has nine of her women’s record 82 World Cup race wins at the picturesque Italian course, including both downhill and super-G in 2010, ’15, and ’16.

