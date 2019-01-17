Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WADA: Lab data retrieved and being moved out of Moscow

January 17, 2019 2:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency have finished retrieving data from the Moscow lab that could lead to sanctions against Russian athletes implicated in the country’s wide-ranging doping conspiracy.

WADA announced Thursday that the data has been transferred out of Russia for analysis by agency experts. WADA president Craig Reedie called it “a major breakthrough for clean sport.”

WADA must still decide whether to rescind the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s compliance. RUSADA was reinstated last September with the caveat that all the data be retrieved from the lab by Dec. 31. But Russia sent WADA experts home empty-handed before the deadline, only for them to return last week.

WADA’s compliance review committee is reviewing the case and will send its recommendation to the executive committee, which will decide RUSADA’s status next Tuesday.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA