WADA: Lab data retrieved and being moved out of Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency have finished retrieving data from the Moscow lab that could lead to sanctions against Russian athletes implicated in the country’s wide-ranging doping conspiracy.

WADA announced Thursday that the data has been transferred out of Russia for analysis by agency experts. WADA president Craig Reedie called it “a major breakthrough for clean sport.”

WADA must still decide whether to rescind the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s compliance. RUSADA was reinstated last September with the caveat that all the data be retrieved from the lab by Dec. 31. But Russia sent WADA experts home empty-handed before the deadline, only for them to return last week.

WADA’s compliance review committee is reviewing the case and will send its recommendation to the executive committee, which will decide RUSADA’s status next Tuesday.

