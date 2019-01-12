Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Walker scores 19, Air Force closes out San Diego State

January 12, 2019 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — AJ Walker scored 19 points and Air Force closed with a 14-4 run to defeat San Diego State 62-48 on Saturday.

Ryan Swan had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Falcons (6-10, 1-3 Mountain West) and Lavelle Scottie added 16 points with 11 rebounds.

Jalen McDaniels led San Diego State (9-7, 1-2) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. McDaniels, a sophomore forward, is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds in his last four games.

After McDaniels made a layup to draw the Aztecs within 48-44, Walker scored seven points in an 11-0 run that left the Falcons ahead 59-44 with 2:42 remaining. A 3-pointer by Scottie matched the biggest lead for Air Force, 62-46, with 1:55 to go.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Scottie’s jumper to open the second half also gave Air Force a 16-point lead. San Diego State trailed 28-14 at halftime after making only five field goals, missing all seven 3-point attempts, in the first half.

Air Force shot 30 percent in the first half; San Diego State 23 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris