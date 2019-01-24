Listen Live Sports

Walton scores 11 points; Longwood beats High Point 55-51

January 24, 2019 9:46 pm
 
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Walton came off the bench to score 11 points and Longwood held off High Point’s late rally for a 55-51 victory on Thursday night.

High Point trailed by 13 points with about five minutes left when Jordan Whitehead converted a 3-point play, sparking a 16-5 run to pull the Panthers to 52-50 with 28 seconds left. Whitehead scored seven points and Jahaad Proctor added four during the stretch.

Jordan Cintron split a pair of free throws and Shabooty Phillips added two more inside six seconds to seal it for the Lancers.

Longwood (13-9, 3-4 Big South Conference) broke a two-game skid. High Point (10-9, 3-2) has lost two of its last three since having its three-game win streak snapped.

Walton and reserve Sean Flood each made a team-high three baskets for Longwood. Flood finished with nine points on three 3s. The starters each made two buckets, with four of the five scoring six points apiece.

Proctor and Jamal Wright had 13 points apiece to lead High Point.

