The Associated Press
 
Warriors-Celtics, Box

January 26, 2019 11:02 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (115)

Durant 10-23 12-13 33, Green 1-3 2-4 5, Cousins 4-9 6-7 15, Curry 7-15 4-4 24, Thompson 8-16 2-2 21, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, Livingston 4-6 0-0 8, Iguodala 0-5 1-2 1. Totals 37-83 29-34 115.

BOSTON (111)

Tatum 7-15 3-3 20, Morris 3-12 1-2 9, Horford 10-15 0-0 22, Irving 12-27 4-4 32, Smart 4-11 2-2 12, Brown 3-8 2-2 10, Hayward 0-5 2-2 2, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 1-2 0-0 2, Rozier 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 41-99 14-15 111.

Golden State 29 32 29 25—115
Boston 26 33 25 27—111

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-33 (Curry 6-12, Thompson 3-8, Green 1-2, Cousins 1-2, Durant 1-4, McKinnie 0-1, Looney 0-1, Iguodala 0-3), Boston 15-40 (Irving 4-10, Tatum 3-5, Brown 2-5, Horford 2-5, Morris 2-6, Smart 2-7, Rozier 0-1, Hayward 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 53 (Green 11), Boston 49 (Horford 13). Assists_Golden State 25 (Green 8), Boston 23 (Irving 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, Boston 22. A_18,624 (18,624).

