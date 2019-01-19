Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Clippers, Box

January 19, 2019 1:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (112)

Durant 8-13 6-9 24, Green 3-7 1-2 7, Cousins 5-11 1-2 14, Curry 10-19 5-5 28, Thompson 5-12 2-2 12, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 3-3 0-0 6, Looney 2-5 1-2 5, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 2-4 1-2 5, Livingston 0-2 2-2 2, Iguodala 3-7 0-1 7. Totals 42-86 19-27 112.

L.A. CLIPPERS (94)

Harris 7-18 11-12 28, Gallinari 0-3 1-2 1, Gortat 3-4 0-2 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-17 10-10 24, Bradley 3-13 0-0 6, Motley 3-6 1-1 7, Scott 2-4 0-0 5, Harrell 2-6 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Beverley 0-4 4-6 4, Thornwell 0-0 1-2 1, Wallace 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 31-85 28-35 94.

Golden State 28 24 29 31—112
L.A. Clippers 25 26 21 22— 94

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-37 (Cousins 3-4, Curry 3-11, Durant 2-7, Iguodala 1-4, Cook 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Green 0-4, Thompson 0-4), L.A. Clippers 4-25 (Harris 3-8, Scott 1-3, Harrell 0-1, Gallinari 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Beverley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3, Bradley 0-4). Fouled Out_Beverley, Cousins. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Green 8), L.A. Clippers 52 (Harris, Harrell 9). Assists_Golden State 31 (Green 9), L.A. Clippers 11 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, L.A. Clippers 30. Technicals_Green 2, Durant, L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Beverley. A_19,068 (18,997).

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy