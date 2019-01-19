Warriors-Clippers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Durant 8-13 6-9 24, Green 3-7 1-2 7, Cousins 5-11 1-2 14, Curry 10-19 5-5 28, Thompson 5-12 2-2 12, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 3-3 0-0 6, Looney 2-5 1-2 5, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 2-4 1-2 5, Livingston 0-2 2-2 2, Iguodala 3-7 0-1 7. Totals 42-86 19-27 112.

L.A. CLIPPERS (94)

Harris 7-18 11-12 28, Gallinari 0-3 1-2 1, Gortat 3-4 0-2 6, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-17 10-10 24, Bradley 3-13 0-0 6, Motley 3-6 1-1 7, Scott 2-4 0-0 5, Harrell 2-6 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Beverley 0-4 4-6 4, Thornwell 0-0 1-2 1, Wallace 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 31-85 28-35 94.

Golden State 28 24 29 31—112 L.A. Clippers 25 26 21 22— 94

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-37 (Cousins 3-4, Curry 3-11, Durant 2-7, Iguodala 1-4, Cook 0-1, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, Green 0-4, Thompson 0-4), L.A. Clippers 4-25 (Harris 3-8, Scott 1-3, Harrell 0-1, Gallinari 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Beverley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3, Bradley 0-4). Fouled Out_Beverley, Cousins. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Green 8), L.A. Clippers 52 (Harris, Harrell 9). Assists_Golden State 31 (Green 9), L.A. Clippers 11 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, L.A. Clippers 30. Technicals_Green 2, Durant, L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Beverley. A_19,068 (18,997).

