Warriors-Kings, Box

January 6, 2019 12:24 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (127)

Durant 11-20 4-5 29, Green 5-7 1-1 12, Looney 2-2 1-1 5, Curry 14-26 4-4 42, Thompson 8-15 1-2 20, McKinnie 0-2 0-0 0, Jerebko 1-5 0-0 2, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 3-6 1-1 10, Iguodala 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 47-93 12-14 127.

SACRAMENTO (123)

Bogdanovic 5-17 4-5 17, Bjelica 5-9 0-0 12, Cauley-Stein 6-13 2-4 14, Fox 3-12 2-2 8, Hield 12-21 0-0 32, Jackson 10-14 3-3 28, Giles III 1-4 0-0 2, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 5, McLemore 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 46-97 11-14 123.

Golden State 43 27 26 31—127
Sacramento 29 40 34 20—123

3-Point Goals_Golden State 21-47 (Curry 10-20, Cook 3-4, Thompson 3-6, Durant 3-7, Green 1-2, Iguodala 1-5, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-2), Sacramento 20-36 (Hield 8-13, Jackson 5-7, Bogdanovic 3-8, Bjelica 2-2, Ferrell 1-1, McLemore 1-2, Fox 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 47 (Jerebko 8), Sacramento 43 (Cauley-Stein 13). Assists_Golden State 29 (Durant 9), Sacramento 34 (Bogdanovic, Fox 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 16, Sacramento 18. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_17,583 (17,608).

