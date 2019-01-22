Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Warriors-Lakers, Box

January 22, 2019 1:07 am
 
GOLDEN STATE (130)

Durant 8-13 3-4 20, Green 1-4 3-4 5, Cousins 2-9 4-5 8, Curry 3-12 3-3 11, Thompson 17-20 0-0 44, McKinnie 3-8 0-2 8, Bell 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 4-8 0-0 8, Jerebko 4-5 1-1 9, Livingston 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 2-8 0-0 5, Iguodala 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 50-98 14-19 130.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

Hart 2-2 0-0 6, Kuzma 7-18 2-2 16, Chandler 0-1 1-2 1, Ingram 7-16 2-3 17, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 2-2 4, Mykhailiuk 2-4 0-0 5, Beasley 7-8 1-2 15, McGee 4-8 2-4 10, Zubac 7-8 4-4 18, Wagner 2-5 1-3 5, Caruso 2-3 1-4 6, Stephenson 1-5 4-8 6, Bonga 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 42-84 22-38 111.

Golden State 29 36 45 20—130
L.A. Lakers 24 31 25 31—111

3-Point Goals_Golden State 16-37 (Thompson 10-11, McKinnie 2-5, Curry 2-10, Durant 1-2, Cook 1-4, Jerebko 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Green 0-2), L.A. Lakers 5-20 (Hart 2-2, Ingram 1-1, Caruso 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-2, McGee 0-1, Bonga 0-1, Stephenson 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Wagner 0-3, Kuzma 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 50 (Cousins 9), L.A. Lakers 42 (McGee 9). Assists_Golden State 41 (Curry 12), L.A. Lakers 20 (Stephenson 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 27, L.A. Lakers 19. A_18,997 (18,997).

