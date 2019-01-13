Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Mavericks, Box

January 13, 2019 9:28 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (119)

Durant 10-21 6-7 28, Green 2-6 0-0 4, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 17-32 3-3 48, Thompson 7-20 0-0 16, McKinnie 4-5 0-0 10, Jerebko 1-4 0-0 3, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Iguodala 2-4 1-2 6. Totals 45-99 10-12 119.

DALLAS (114)

Barnes 6-15 6-6 22, Kleber 2-7 2-2 6, Jordan 5-8 3-5 13, Doncic 8-18 5-8 26, Matthews 3-11 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Nowitzki 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 3-7 2-3 8, Harris 4-5 0-1 9, Brunson 3-10 4-4 12. Totals 38-91 22-29 114.

Golden State 25 37 30 27—119
Dallas 29 25 34 26—114

3-Point Goals_Golden State 19-45 (Curry 11-19, McKinnie 2-3, Durant 2-4, Thompson 2-11, Jerebko 1-1, Iguodala 1-3, Looney 0-1, Green 0-3), Dallas 16-38 (Doncic 5-10, Barnes 4-10, Brunson 2-3, Matthews 2-6, Nowitzki 1-2, Harris 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Kleber 0-1, Powell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Jerebko 8), Dallas 51 (Jordan 14). Assists_Golden State 26 (Green 7), Dallas 21 (Matthews, Doncic 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, Dallas 14. Technicals_Jerebko, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. A_20,340 (19,200).

