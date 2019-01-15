Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Nuggets, Box

January 15, 2019 11:17 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (142)

Durant 11-15 0-0 27, Green 1-5 1-2 4, Looney 3-6 3-4 9, Curry 10-18 3-3 31, Thompson 13-19 0-0 31, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 3-5 0-1 7, Bell 2-4 0-0 4, Livingston 4-5 0-0 8, Cook 5-8 0-0 11, Iguodala 4-5 0-0 8, Evans 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 57-95 7-10 142.

DENVER (111)

Craig 2-3 0-0 4, Millsap 5-8 0-0 10, Jokic 6-12 5-5 17, Murray 8-16 1-1 21, Beasley 8-14 0-0 22, Hernangomez 3-4 0-0 7, Lyles 2-4 0-0 4, Lydon 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-7 3-4 9, Welsh 0-0 1-2 1, Morris 1-7 0-0 2, Goodwin 1-5 1-2 3, Barton 3-11 2-2 11. Totals 42-92 13-16 111.

Golden State 51 28 33 30—142
Denver 38 22 23 28—111

3-Point Goals_Golden State 21-39 (Curry 8-13, Durant 5-7, Thompson 5-8, Green 1-2, Jerebko 1-2, Cook 1-4, Iguodala 0-1, McKinnie 0-2), Denver 14-34 (Beasley 6-10, Murray 4-7, Barton 3-6, Hernangomez 1-2, Morris 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Lyles 0-1, Lydon 0-1, Craig 0-1, Plumlee 0-1, Millsap 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 50 (Looney 12), Denver 36 (Barton 8). Assists_Golden State 38 (Green 13), Denver 30 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Denver 12. Technicals_Green, Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second). A_19,896 (19,520).

